you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Pipes share price gains 5% on healthy volume growth in Dec qtr

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Apollo Pipes share price gained 5 percent after the company registered a healthy volume growth of 15 percent in the third quarter of FY20 (Q3 FY20).

The Company reported a healthy growth of 10,712 MTPA in Q3 FY20, up 15 percent as compared to 9,300 MTPA in Q3 FY19, as per BSE company release.

This growth was driven by contribution from across product categories including value-added product segment of fittings.

It anticipates further improvement in sales performance over the next few quarters on the back of a better demand environment combined with an uptick in utilization levels in recently added capacities.

At 09:35 hrs, Apollo Pipes was quoting at Rs 365.30, up Rs 19.50, or 5.64 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 472 and its 52-week low of Rs 315 on 3 October 2019 and 18 February 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.61 percent below its 52-week high and 15.97 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 09:54 am

tags #Apollo Pipes #Buzzing Stocks

