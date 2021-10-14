Apollo Pipes share hits 52-week high on whiff of bonus issue

live bse live

The share price of Apollo Pipes hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,989.80, gaining over 3 percent in the morning trade on October 14, as the company's Board gears up to discuss a bonus issue.

A meeting of the board of directors of Apollo Pipes is scheduled for October 22 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30.

The Board will also consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares on the equity shares of the company.

The trading window in terms of the company's code of internal procedures and conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders and Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, is closed since October 1 and shall re-open on October 25.

At 10:42am, Apollo Pipes was quoting at Rs 1,959.50, up Rs 40.20, or 2.09 percent, on the BSE. The share price added over 400 percent in the last one year.