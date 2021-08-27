MARKET NEWS

English
Apollo Micro Systems share price rises on Rs 59.62-crore order win

The order is for supplying security and surveillance systems, the company said in a BSE filling

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
 
 
Apollo Micro Systems share price was up over 2 percent intraday on August 27 after the company said it had bagged a Rs 59.62-crore order for supplying security and surveillance systems.

The stock was trading at Rs 110.45, up Rs 2.60, or 2.41 percent at 1136 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 111.75 and an intraday low of Rs 109.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 33,737 shares, compared to its five -day average of 22,504 shares, an increase of 49.92 percent.

Earlier this month, the company recommended a final dividend at 2.5 percent i.e. Re 0.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Apollo Micro Systems's net profit for the June quarter was down 38.54 percent to Rs 0.59 crore against Rs 0.96 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its sales rose 13.94 percent to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 from Rs 23.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
