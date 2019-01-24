Apollo Micro Systems rises 5% on order win worth Rs 12.99 crore

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems rose 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged an order worth Rs 12.99 crore.

The company has bagged a supply order from Bharat Dynamics a defence public sector undertaking worth Rs 12.99 crore.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2019 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2018.

The trading window for dealing in company’s securities shall remain closed from January 24 to February 2, 2019.

At 09:23 hrs Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. was quoting at Rs 125.50, up Rs 3.75, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.