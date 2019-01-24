App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Micro Systems rises 5% on order win worth Rs 12.99 crore

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems rose 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged an order worth Rs 12.99 crore.

The company has bagged a supply order from Bharat Dynamics a defence public sector undertaking worth Rs 12.99 crore.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2019 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2018.

The trading window for dealing in company’s securities shall remain closed from January 24 to February 2, 2019.

At 09:23 hrs Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. was quoting at Rs 125.50, up Rs 3.75, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.