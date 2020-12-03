PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
LIVE Webinar :‘Unlocking tomorrow with 5G Private Networks and Blockchain' - powered by Intel and Reliance Jio. WATCH NOW!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Apollo Hospitals shares gain after board approves raising up to Rs 1,500 crore

The healthcare major said its board has approved the proposal to seek shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 1,500 crore by way of postal ballot. The board has also approved to constitute a Fund Raising Committee for this, Apollo Hospitals said in a BSE filing.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 10:49 AM IST
Apollo Hospital Enterprises | Board approved raising of funds of Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches. (Image: apollohospitals.com)
Apollo Hospital Enterprises | Board approved raising of funds of Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches. (Image: apollohospitals.com)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises share price gained over a percent intraday on December 3 after the board approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore.

The healthcare major on December 2 said its board has approved the proposal to seek shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 1,500 crore by way of postal ballot. The board has also approved to constitute a Fund Raising Committee for this, Apollo Hospitals said in a BSE filing.

The committee would be entrusted with powers on behalf of the board to implement and administer all aspects related to the capital raising exercise, it added.

This would include, "the size and composition of the issue, approval of the Preliminary Placement Document and the Placement Document, determination of the issue opening and closing dates, approval of allocations and final allotments, and other matters relating to the issue from time to time, including obtaining requisite approvals for listing and trading of the newly issued shares," the filing said.

In November the company said its board had approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore by way of issue of securities through preferential issue/ qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any equivalent capital raising method.

Related stories

The stock was trading at Rs 2,438.80, up Rs 27.10, or 1.12 percent at 10:33 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,499.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,406.20.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apollo Hospitals #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 3, 2020 10:49 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.