Apollo Hospitals shares edge higher as Jefferies retains 'buy', expects 29% upside

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises share price jumped close to 4 percent intraday on January 20 after Jefferies maintained the 'buy' call on the stock.

The global research firm has retained its stand on the stock with a target of Rs 6,060 per share, an upside of over 29 percent from current market price.

The stock was trading at Rs 4,671.85, up Rs 159.80, or 3.54 percent at 11:22am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,725.00 and an intraday low of Rs 4,489.25.

According to Jefferies, over the past six months, the stock has been unusually volatile. The fall in the stock was on uncertainty around fundraising by the company. The current price is viewed as an enhanced entry point in the company, it added.

"The current stock price reflects zero value for Digital 24/7. We view current price as an enhanced entry point in the company," it said.

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in feels that the counter seems to have witnessed some critical breakdowns on weekly charts as in the current week it erased a four-week-old pull-back attempt from the lows of Rs 4,643 to a high of Rs 5,148 in the current week in which only two sessions passed.

"This faster retracement on the downside is hinting at more selling pressure with initial targets of Rs 4,351 levels and breach of this can drag it down further towards Rs 3,955 levels. For the time being, fresh long-side bets should be avoided, whereas short-term traders who have already invested in this counter, should exist either on pull back towards Rs 5,000 levels or triggering a stop-loss below Rs 4,500 levels," he said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.