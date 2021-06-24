Apollo Hospitals share trades in the red as Q4 profit falls

live bse live

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises share price was trading 2 percent lower in the morning session on June 24, a day after the company reported a fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 209.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,867.95 crore in against Rs 2,922.43 crore in the year-ago quarter, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) said in a regulatory filing.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2021, the company said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 136.77 crore. It was at Rs 431.80 crore in FY20.

Consolidated revenue from operations for FY21 was at Rs 10,560.01 crore. It was at Rs 11,246.80 crore in FY20, the filing said.

India's biggest healthcare company also announced the country's "largest omni-channel digital health platform" by merging its online, offline pharmacy and tele-medicine verticals into a single entity called Apollo HealthCo.

Apollo transferred its back-end offline pharmacy business (excluding hospital-based pharmacies), digital healthcare platform Apollo 24/7, its investment in retail pharmacy business (Apollo Medicals Private Ltd), and the "Apollo 24/7" brand, the "Apollo Pharmacy" brand and private label brands into the healthcare group's 100 percent subsidiary Apollo HealthCo Limited.

"This platform will combine the strengths of Apollo Group's offline healthcare leadership with Apollo Group's new-age digital offerings to address all healthcare consumer needs," the company said.

The stock was trading at Rs 3,172.40, down Rs 72, or 2.22 percent, at 1003 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,277.95 and an intraday low of Rs 3,144.70.