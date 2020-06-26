App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Hospitals gains as Q4 profit zooms 2-fold; Nomura retains buy

The company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 209.60 crore for Q4

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gained over 2 percent after the company reported its March quarter results.

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on June 25 reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 209.60 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of one-off gains.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

Close

The stock price has gained 24 percent in the last 3 months.

related news

On June 26, it was trading at Rs 1,471.35, up Rs 33.50, or 2.33 percent. It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 1,69,112 shares being traded.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,922.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,499.50 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"The financial year 2020-21 will be challenging due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID has affected not just the Indian healthcare sector but also other sectors and the global economy," Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

Japanese research firm Nomura has maintained a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 2,100 per share. It is of the view that hospital revenue business was negatively impacted by Rs 70 crore amid lower footfalls, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

The research firm feels that overall EBITDA of the company was impacted due to higher sales contribution from lower margin business.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.