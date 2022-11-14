HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Apollo Hospitals: Core business cruising well, profitability in non-hospital business a key watch

Khushboo Rai & Anubhav Sahu   •

Margin improvement continued in the hospital division in Q2, but Apollo 24/7’s operating cost weighed on EBITDA growth

Highlights Surgical mix and international business rebound to improve ARPOB Apollo 24/7 cost trajectory moves up as the company scales up Apollo diagnostic reported improving metrics Teething problem related to pharmacy divestment to be watched Valuation at premium on SoTP basis, accumulate on market declines Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd (AHEL; CMP: Rs 4,421; M Cap: Rs 63,573 crore) posted an overall satisfactory set of numbers with improving operational metrics. We believe comeback of elective surgeries, influx of international patients and higher occupancy to further enhance...

