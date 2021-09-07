MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

APL Apollo Tubes share price surges 260% in a year; Motilal Oswal forsees further upside

Motilal Oswal estimates 20%/35% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY21-24E led by increasing EBITDA/MT and higher sweating of assets. It values the stock at 35x Sep’23E EPS

Sandip Das
September 07, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

APL Apollo Tubes share price was up more than 3 percent in the afternoon trade on September 7. The stock, which has surged over 250 percent in the last year, was trading at Rs 1,755.25, up Rs 52.85, or 3.10 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,774.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,720.65.

Domestic research and broking firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on the stock, with a “buy” recommendation and has a price target of Rs 2,065 a share.

APL Apollo Tubes is the largest manufacturer of structural steel tubes in India that are used in residential and commercial buildings, warehouses, factories and other infrastructure works.

It enjoys around 50 percent market share in India, and operates through a network of 10 plants, over 800 distributors, more than 1,500 SKUs, and 200,000 fabricators serving over 50,000 retailers.

The brokerage firm estimates 20 percent/35 percent revenue/PAT CAGR over FY21-24E led by increasing EBITDA/MT and higher sweating of assets.

Close

Related stories

"We value the stock at 35x Sep’23E EPS to arrive at a target of Rs 2,065 and initiate coverage with a buy rating," it said.

Motilal Oswal expects strong volume growth and improved profitability due to higher demand across product segments, launch of new products under the parent company. The newly merged entity Tricoat, with robust distribution network, will lead to an increase in market share along with greater cross-selling opportunity from the merger, and increase in the share of VAP is driving margin and profitability.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

"We expect APAT to deliver 20%/26%/35% consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR to ~Rs 14800 crore /Rs 1,360 crore/Rs 900 crore and generate strong cumulative CFO/FCF of Rs 3130 crore/ Rs 2080 crore over FY21-24E. It is expected to turn net cash positive by FY23E. APAT’s peers (in the Building Material space) trade at an average FY23E forward P/E of 36x," it said.

"The stock should fetch similar valuation as its peers in the building material space due to its leadership and low-cost position in the structural tubes business, strong return ratio profile, and lower working capital days," it added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandip Das
Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 7, 2021 12:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.