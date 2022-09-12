Anupam Rasayan shares singed after lethal fire at plant

Shares of Anupam Rasayan traded down after the company said a fire broke out at one of its plants at Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) over the weekend.

“Our fire response team and the local fire brigade brought the fire under control in around one hour. The fire took place in one of the manufacturing blocks of the factory at Unit-6 of the company. The cause of the incident is being investigated,” the company said in a filing.

Anupam Rasayan said the blaze killed four workers while 20 people were injured and receiving treatment at the local hospital.

Of the six manufacturing units of the company at different locations in Sachin GIDC and Jhagadia GIDC, the plant at Unit-6 has the lowest capacity, the chemicals maker said.

“We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate action to operationalise the plant shortly. Also, we are covered for loss of assets and loss of profits under insurance,” said Anupam Rasayan.

The stock traded as low as Rs 747.20, falling over 4 percent on BSE. The stock is down 27 percent so far in the current year.