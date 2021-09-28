MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Anupam Rasayan share price rises on contract from a European MNC

The company will enter into a long-term contract for next three years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product, it said.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anupam Rasayan India share price gained over 3 percent intraday on September 28 after the firm bagged Letter of Intent (LoI) from a European MNC.

Anupam Rasayan has signed Letter of Intent worth Rs 145 crore with existing long-term European multinational customer for supplying a new life science related active ingredient. The company will enter into a long-term contract for next three years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product, the company said in an exchange filing.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The stock was trading at Rs 824.05, up Rs 26.25, or 3.29 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 825.00 and an intraday low of Rs 804.10.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 28,291 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,918 shares, an increase of 137.38 percent.

Close
The speciality chemicals major is manufacturing products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 24 multinational companies.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anupam Rasayan #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 28, 2021 10:42 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.