Anupam Rasayan share price rises on contract from a European MNC

Anupam Rasayan India share price gained over 3 percent intraday on September 28 after the firm bagged Letter of Intent (LoI) from a European MNC.

Anupam Rasayan has signed Letter of Intent worth Rs 145 crore with existing long-term European multinational customer for supplying a new life science related active ingredient. The company will enter into a long-term contract for next three years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 824.05, up Rs 26.25, or 3.29 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 825.00 and an intraday low of Rs 804.10.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 28,291 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,918 shares, an increase of 137.38 percent.

The speciality chemicals major is manufacturing products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 24 multinational companies.