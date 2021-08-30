Anupam Rasayan share price rises 7% on signing Rs 135-crore deal with Japanese firm

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anupam Rasayan India share price gained more than 7 percent intraday on August 30 after the company signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) amounting Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational chemical company.

The company received and signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) amounting to Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational chemical company for supplying a life sciences-related speciality chemical product, the company said in a press release.

The company will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for the next four years to supply this life science-related speciality chemical product.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

“This order will further strengthen our revenue and profitability visibility and also showcases the quality of the product allowing the customer to depend upon the company on long term basis making Anupam Rasayan, a preferred partner for these MNCs,” said Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan.

At 1015 hours, Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 771.95, up Rs 34, or 4.61 percent on the BSE.