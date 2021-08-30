MARKET NEWS

English
Stocks

Anupam Rasayan share price rises 7% on signing Rs 135-crore deal with Japanese firm

The company will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for the next four years to supply a life-sciences-related speciality chemical product

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
 
 
Anupam Rasayan India share price gained more than 7 percent intraday on August 30 after the company signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) amounting Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational chemical company.

The company received and signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) amounting to Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational chemical company for supplying a life sciences-related speciality chemical product, the company said in a press release.

The company will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for the next four years to supply this life science-related speciality chemical product.

“This order will further strengthen our revenue and profitability visibility and also showcases the quality of the product allowing the customer to depend upon the company on long term basis making Anupam Rasayan, a preferred partner for these MNCs,” said Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan.

At 1015 hours, Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 771.95, up Rs 34, or 4.61 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anupam Rasayan India #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Aug 30, 2021 10:27 am

