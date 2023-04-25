Anupam Rasayan hits 52-week high on Rs 380-crore order win

Anupam Rasayan India share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,123.45, adding 4 percent intraday on April 25 after the speciality chemicals company got a Rs 380 crore order from an American multinational firm.

Anupam Rasayan has signed a letter of intent worth revenue of $46 million (Rs 380 crore) with a leading American multinational company to supply new-age specialty chemical advance intermediate for the next five years, the firm said in a release.

The product would be manufactured at the company's upcoming multipurpose manufacturing facilities, it said.

“We are delighted to announce that we have established a new relationship with an American MNC customer by signing a long-term LoI to supply a niche fluorinated molecule on exclusive basis," managing director Anand Desai said.

Moneycontrol News