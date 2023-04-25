Anupam Rasayan hits 52-week high on Rs 380-crore order win

The company to supply new age specialty chemical advance intermediate for the next 5 years

Anupam Rasayan India share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,123.45, adding 4 percent intraday on April 25 after the speciality chemicals company got a Rs 380 crore order from an American multinational firm.

Anupam Rasayan has signed a letter of intent worth revenue of $46 million (Rs 380 crore) with a leading American multinational company to supply new-age specialty chemical advance intermediate for the next five years, the firm said in a release.

The product would be manufactured at the company's upcoming multipurpose manufacturing facilities, it said.

“We are delighted to announce that we have established a new relationship with an American MNC customer by signing a long-term LoI to supply a niche fluorinated molecule on exclusive basis," managing director Anand Desai said.

"This molecule is an advanced intermediate to be used as a key building block for manufacturing high-end engineering fluids and also an active pharmaceutical ingredient, this product development further demonstrates our prowess in developing and manufacturing complex fluorinated products," he added.

Earlier this month, the company signed an LoI worth $182 million (Rs 1,500 crore) with a leading Japanese firm to manufacture and supply three high -value speciality chemicals over the next seven years.

At 10.32 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,124.50, up 4.5 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

