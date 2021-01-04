MARKET NEWS

Antony Waste Handling Cell shares fall over 9% a session after stellar debut

On it markte debut on January 1, the share ended at Rs 407.35 on the National Stock Exchange, up 29.32 percent over the issue price.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST

The share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell dropped more than 9 percent intraday on January 4, a session after its strong debut on the bourses.

At the time of writing this copy, Antony Waste Handling Cell was quoting Rs 373.5, down Rs 33.85, or 8.31 percent, on the National Stock Exchange. It touched an intraday high of Rs 403.4 and an intraday low of Rs 362.

On its listing day on January 1, the share had ended at Rs 407.35 on the National Stock Exchange, up 29.32 percent over the issue price. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 489.90 (up 55 percent over IPO price) and a low of Rs 395.55, after opening 38.44 percent higher at Rs 436.10 on January 1.

Antony Waste Handling Cell shares jump 56%: What should investors do?

Antony Waste Handling Cell, which offers municipal solid waste (MSW) management services, raised Rs 300 crore through its public issue that opened for subscription during December 21-23.

Despite its strong debut, Antony Waste Handling Cell's listing was among the least impressive in a year (2020) of stellar debuts. Among the major listings in 2020, shares of Chemcon Speciality made the biggest noise on debut, rising about 115 percent over its IPO price.

Other major debuts include Happiest Minds Technologies at 111 percent over its IPO price, Burger King (92 percent), Mrs Bectors (74 percent) and Mazagaon (50 percent).
TAGS: #Antony Waste Handling Cell #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks
first published: Jan 4, 2021 02:17 pm

