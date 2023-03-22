 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Annual bookings at Ashiana Housing surpass Rs 1,100 cr, shares soar 14%

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Ashiana Housing's share price rose by 14 percent on Wednesday after exceeding its annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore and achieving a total booking value of Rs 1,279 crore. The company has also received 351 EOIs for phase 2 of 'Ashiana Amarah'.

Ashiana Housing: Ashiana Housing crosses annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore. In current month, the company has crossed its annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2022-23. The total booking value for FY23 (upto March 20) stood at Rs 1,278.84 crore with booking area of 25.21 lakh square feet. Further, it has also received 351 expression of interest (EOIs) in phase 2 of 'Ashiana Amarah' project at Gurugram (Haryana), which consists of 224 units with saleable area 3.77 lakh square feet and the tentative sale value stood at Rs 290 crore. The conversion of EOI into booking will commence in April 2023.

Share price of Ashiana Housing Limited opened 14 percent higher on Wednesday after the company announced that it has crossed its annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2022-23. As of March 20th, the company has achieved a total booking value of Rs 1,279 crore with a booking area of 25.21 lakh square feet.

Furthermore, the company has received 351 expressions of interest (EOIs) for phase 2 of the 'Ashiana Amarah' project in Gurugram, which consists of 224 units with a tentative sale value of Rs 290 crore. The conversion of EOIs into bookings is expected to commence in April 2023. Phase 1 of the same project, which comprises 224 units, was launched and fully sold out in October 2022.

Recently, Ashiana Housing sold out Phase 1 of its latest project, 'Ashiana Prakriti,' which spans over 3.75 acres in Dobo, Jamshedpur. The project consists of a total of 266 units, of which 162 units were launched in Phase 1. The company has also launched 'Ashiana Ekansh' in Jaipur, Rajasthan, which comprises 280 units with a total saleable area of 4.08 lakh sq. ft. As of now, the company has booked 130 units with a sale value of Rs 103 crore.