Anjani Portland Cement shares dips 2% after I-T Department searches company offices

Anjani Portland Cement share price declined 2 percent intraday on December 14 percent after Income Tax Department carried out searches at its registered offices last week.

Income Tax Department has carried out search at our registered office in Mumbai, corporate office at Hyderabad and factory at Chintalapalem (Village), Telangana under section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 from December 9, 2020 to December 11, 2020, the company said in a press release.

The company has extended full co-operation to the IT officials during the search and provided all the information sought.

The search operations concluded on December 11, 2020 and no irregularities have been found, it added.

At 12:33 hrs Anjani Portland Cement was quoting at Rs 207.20, down Rs 1.85, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 234.90 and 52-week low Rs 82.25 on 23 October, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.79 percent below its 52-week high and 151.91 percent above its 52-week low.