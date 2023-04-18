 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Angel One spurts on 30% profit growth but slowing activation rate remains a concern

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

In Q4, Angel One's gross client acquisitions stood at 1.3 million, up 31 percent sequentially but down 12 percent YoY

Angel One has recorded a 30.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 267 crore

Angel One shares opened 5 percent higher on April 18 as the retail stock broking house continued its strong quarterly performance, recording a 30.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 267 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

Both topline and operating performance were strong. Consolidated revenue at Rs 825.7 crore grew 21.3 percent, while on the operating front, EBITDA increased 30 percent YoY to Rs 385 crore. EBITDA is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

At 9.30 am, Angel One's share price was quoting at Rs 1,334.30 on the National Stock Exchange, up 4 percent from the previous close. The stock has gained more than 23 percent over the past month.

