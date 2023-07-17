Angel One shaves off 5% as NSE bars it from onboarding new sub-brokers

.The directions issued to the broking firm include a monetary penalty of Rs 1.66 crore

Angel One shares were down over 5 percent at Rs 1,632.05 on July 17 at 9:20 am, with 589,805 shares changing hands on NSE. The knock came after the stock exchange barred the broking firm from onboarding any new sub-brokers for the next six months.

"The Member and Core Settlement Guarantee Fund Committee of NSE Limited has passed an order dated July 14 against the company, in respect of an alleged failure to monitor the operations of its Authorised Persons (APs) thereby resulting in alleged violation of the Capital Market Segment Regulations and Futures and Options Segment Regulations," Angel One said in an exchange filing.

The directions issued to the broking firm include a monetary penalty of Rs 1.66 crore. It has also been asked to conduct an inspection of all its APs and submit a report to the satisfaction of the exchange within a period of six months from the date of the order.

Who are APs?

APs are essentially sub-brokers who act on behalf of a stock broker as an agent or otherwise for assisting the investors in buying, selling or dealing In securities through such stock brokers.

A stock broker may appoint one or more APs after obtaining specific prior approval from the stock exchange concerned for each such person, as per SEBI regulations.

APs are not authorized to handle client’s money and securities, and the broker is responsible for all actions of AP.

The rap on Angel One comes two weeks after Moneycontrol reported that an unregistered money-manager named Trade 26 Research is mimicing legal entities to defraud investors. It could be getting legitimacy by claiming to be a sub-broker of a leading, listed brokerage, as per the report.

That said, no link between Trade 26 Research and Angel One has been established as yet.

Meanwhile, Angel One in its filing has said that the NSE order does not affect the existing business or the activities of the APs affiliated with the company. It has also adding that it is evaluating various options available including filing an appeal against the NSE order.

Impact

While most of the broking business is now moving towards digital, big companies are still dependent on sub-brokers to onboard clients from Tier-2 and beyond cities.

According to Abhishek Murarka's tweet, "They (APs) play a crucial role in account opening, cross selling products and servicing. Angel has over 21,000 authorized persons, a large chunk of them in tier 3 and tier 4 cities." Murarka is a chartered accountant and leads the digital growth at ICICI Securities.

Moreover, Angel One was now planning to use its APs for mutual fund distribution business.

"The AP channel primarily focuses on stock broking services. However, by venturing into the distribution business, the company can scale its operations and increase customer loyalty. Additionally, a considerable number of inactive customers have expressed interest in scaling up SIPs with Angel One," Motilal Oswal noted in its report on Angel One, dated July 16.

In Q1FY24, Angel One's consolidated profit rose 21.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 220.8 crore. The company's revenue from operations grew 18.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 807.5 crore from Rs 682 crore in the year-ago period.

As per the investor presentation, 49 percent of the new clients added were younger than 25 years of age and 89 percent came from Tier 2, 3 cities and beyond.