Angel One records 46% rise in client base in August; daily turnover doubles

Option data shows fresh put writings at 19500 levels, which is acting as support for Nifty 50. Call writers, in comparison, were dormant during the day so far. Nonetheless, some resistance is seen at 19600 level.

Angel One on September 5 said that its gross client acquisitions for August surged 64.9 percent over the last year and 19 percent over the last month to 7.3 lakhs.

The company's client base consequently increased 46.3 percent on-year and 4.5 percent on-month to 1.64 crore in August.

The broking firm's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) came in at Rs 28.4 lakh crore in August, up 0.9 percent MoM and up 129.3 percent YoY. Of this, the company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 27.99 lakh crore, up 131 percent YoY.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 25.9 percent in August as against 26 percent a month back and 21.5 percent a year ago.

The F&O market share stood at 26 percent, down 4 basis points MoM and up 439 basis points YoY. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

At 11:15am, the stock was quoting Rs 1,867.65 on the NSE, down 2.8 percent. Over the past six months, the stock has gained over 66 percent despite run-ins with the exchange.

On July 17, the NSE barred the broking firm from onboarding any sub-brokers for the next six months.

The directions issued to the broking firm included a monetary penalty of Rs 1.66 crore as well. It was also asked to conduct an inspection of all its APs and submit a report to the satisfaction of the exchange within a period of six months from the date of the order.