you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Paper share surges 17% after Radhakishan Damani buys stake

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 451.50 and 52-week low Rs 115. on 23 September 2019 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Andhra Paper share price added more than 17 percent intraday on June 29 after Radhakishan Damani-owned Bright Star Investments acquired stake in the company.

On June 26, Bright Star Investments acquired 1.25 percent equity stake in Andhra Paper via open market transactions.

Bright Star bought 5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 206.23 per share, the bulk deals data showed on the National Stock Exchange.

At 12:02 hrs, Andhra Paper Limited was quoting at Rs 243.50, up Rs 31.80, or 15.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 451.50 and 52-week low Rs 115. on 23 September 2019 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.07 percent below its 52-week high and 111.74 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 12:13 pm

