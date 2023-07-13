English
    Anand Rathi Wealth shares jump 11% on 34% profit and revenue surge in Q1FY24

    The financial services firm reported a rise of 34 percent in its profits on a year-over-year (YoY) basis along with a 34 percent YoY rise in its revenues.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
    The financial services firm has set a revenue guidance of Rs. 661 crore for the ongoing fiscal and aims to register a Net Profit of Rs. 205 crore

     
     
    The share price of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited surged by 11 percent in the early morning trade of Thursday after it announced a strong set of earnings for Q1FY24.

    At 10:00 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,041.45 apiece, up Rs 108.45, or 11.62 percent on the NSE.

    In a corporate filing at both exchanges, the total revenue reported for Q1FY24 by the financial services firm stood at Rs 178 crore, a 34 percent rise compared to Rs 133.53 crore reported in Q1FY23. The consolidated Net Profit or a PAT (profit-after-taxes) for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 53 crore, up 34 percent on a YoY basis compared to Rs 39 crore reported in Q1FY23.

    In its investor presentation, the firm added that it continues to expand its client base, having added 395 client families during Q1 FY24.

    The financial services firm has set a revenue guidance of Rs 661 crore for the ongoing fiscal. It aims to register a Net Profit of Rs 205 crore by the end of FY24.

