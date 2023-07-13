Anand Rathi Wealth shares jump 11% on 34% profit and revenue surge in Q1FY24

The financial services firm has set a revenue guidance of Rs. 661 crore for the ongoing fiscal and aims to register a Net Profit of Rs. 205 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The share price of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited surged by 11 percent in the early morning trade of Thursday after it announced a strong set of earnings for Q1FY24.

At 10:00 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,041.45 apiece, up Rs 108.45, or 11.62 percent on the NSE.

In a corporate filing at both exchanges, the total revenue reported for Q1FY24 by the financial services firm stood at Rs 178 crore, a 34 percent rise compared to Rs 133.53 crore reported in Q1FY23. The consolidated Net Profit or a PAT (profit-after-taxes) for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 53 crore, up 34 percent on a YoY basis compared to Rs 39 crore reported in Q1FY23.

In its investor presentation, the firm added that it continues to expand its client base, having added 395 client families during Q1 FY24.

The financial services firm has set a revenue guidance of Rs 661 crore for the ongoing fiscal. It aims to register a Net Profit of Rs 205 crore by the end of FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.