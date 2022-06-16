Indian markets opened higher tracking gains in global equities amid a relief rally spurred by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell downplaying the outsized interest rate hikes after a 75 basis points (bps) increase. Powell in his speech also said that 75 bps hikes were not the norm and that the pace of tightening would depend on the course of inflation.

After the initial spurt, the markets erased all of the morning gains and are now awaiting the outcome of the European Central Bank ECB meeting after a news report said its rate-setting governing council would hold an unscheduled meeting to discuss the recent selloff in the government bonds market. The Bank of England rate decision is also due on Thursday. Despite slowing growth, BoE is expected to hike rates by 25 bps as inflation continues to run extremely high.

Analysts’ views post US Fed meeting

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda

The Fed rate hike was more or less on expected lines and indicates that the central bank means business and will continue raising rates till it is satisfied that inflation is under control. We may expect the rate to be pushed to the range of above 3 percent from the current range of 1.5-1.75 percent.

This would mean two things for India. First, the investment flows will be impeded further with higher interest rates making US markets more attractive than Ems (emerging markets). Second, currency volatility will be here to stay and the rupee will move down. The extent will depend on how the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) manages the same. So far the rupee has depreciated at about the median rate and is hence not out of sync with what is happening to other currencies. But our monetary policy will largely be driven by the domestic inflation trajectory while keeping an eye on the fallout of Fed rate hikes

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist | Emkay Global Financial Services

While we believe the money market may have largely baked it in, as we previously argued, the pain would likely linger for equities and credit markets. Our study also shows that historical precedent depicts how equities and credit struggle well after rates market peak. Thus investors may brace ahead at best for occasional bear market rallies in coming months. 2023 will possibly, ironically, probably deliver recession but broadly positive returns across multiple asset classes, because 2022 will have front-loaded so much stagflation into valuations.

Radhika Rao senior economist DBS Bank

Overnight rate action underscored US Fed’s keenness to bring forward policy adjustments and our inhouse call is for the policy rate to be at 3.5% by end-year. An aggressive US hike cycle puts considerable pressure on the Asian central banks to follow suit, as their policy dashboard broadens from being focused on domestic growth and inflation path, to also include financial stability and outflow risks. The need to anchor domestic inflationary expectations and to preserve financial market stability, are likely to nudge regional central banks to undertake timely and frontloaded action even if they don’t seek to match the quantum or pace of the US hike cycle.

BofA Global Research

We continue to expect the US rates market will keep flattening with risk of ongoing front-loading of rate hikes and economic slowdown concerns. Powell stressed the Fed will remain data dependent and react to incoming information. Inflation is expected to remain elevated near-term which may push the market to further press 75 bps of hikes in July and pull forward the timing of rate hikes further into ’22. We continue to view back-end rates constructively in the face of an upcoming economic moderation. Near-term curve dynamics are likely to be influenced heavily by market pricing of 50 vs 75 bps in July but we suspect long-end US rates will be more well-anchored due to slowdown concerns.

Morgan Stanley US Economics & Global Macro Strategy report

The Fed is “strongly committed” to reducing inflation and the June data won't look much better at the core level, which leads us to expect the Fed to follow with another 75 bps hike at its July meeting. Chair Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony to Congress on June 22. We now see a steeper path and higher peak rate, ending this year at 3.625 percent, compared with the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) median projection at 3.4 percent. The steeper path we think slows the economy and inflation more meaningfully compared with the Fed. In 2023 we flatline the Fed funds forecast at 3.625 percent while the Fed continues to hike to 3.8 percent in its projections.