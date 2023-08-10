Analyst Call Tracker | Banks dare margin pressure, dominate optimism list

SBI has the maximum ‘buy’ calls, followed by Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Banking stocks featured prominently in analysts’ buy calls last month as robust credit demand, rising interest income, and stable asset quality boosted their investment profiles.

Domestic banks have posted a strong set of numbers for Q1 FY24, with 30-100 percent growth in net profit, mostly in line with the estimates of brokerage firms.

HDFC Bank, which completed the merger with HDFC last month, had 45 buy calls, one hold and zero sell calls, as per Moneycontrol’s Analyst Call Tracker for July.

The country's largest private sector bank on July 17 reported a net profit of Rs 11,951 crore for the April-June quarter, a jump of 30 percent from Rs 9,196 crore last year.

Net interest income (NII) - the difference between the interest earned on loans and paid to depositors - grew by 21.1 percent to Rs 23,599 crore from Rs 19,481 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total deposits stood at Rs 19.13 lakh crore, up 19.2 percent on a year-on-year basis.

“Gross advances and deposits will continue to show robust growth in the foreseeable future, with a focus on higher retail participation. The merger unlocks significant synergies for the merged entity, including, but not limited to, lower cost of funds, access to HDFC’s sturdy housing loan portfolio and possibilities of cross-selling other financial products to its expanded customer base,” analysts at domestic brokerage firm Geojit said.

Winner Takes It All

The country’s largest lender SBI has the maximum ‘buy’ calls on the list at 47, followed by Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

SBI posted its highest-ever quarterly earnings at Rs 16,884 crore, soaring 178 percent on-year, though net interest income came in below estimates at Rs 38,905 crore.

“Loan growth sustained across segments, led by continued traction in retail assets (especially Xpress Credit book) and the SME portfolio, which benefited from a gradual pick-up in the investment cycle,” HDFC Securities said in a note to clients.

Axis Bank on July 26 reported a net profit of Rs 5,790 crore for the quarter ended April-June FY24, growing by 40 percent from Rs 4,125 crore last year.

The lender's net interest income (NII) grew 27 percent on a year-on-year (YOY) basis to Rs 11,959 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 4.10 percent, up 50 bps YOY.

ICICI Bank reported a 39.7 percent on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 9,648 crore for the quarter despite elevated provisions and contingencies.

Net interest income increased by 38 percent on-year to Rs 18,227 crore with net interest margin expansion of 77 bps on-year at 4.78 percent, while loan growth was 18.1 percent and deposits grew by 17.9 percent YoY.

Asset quality was stable with gross NPA falling 5 bps sequentially to 2.76 percent and net NPA flat at 0.48 percent for the quarter.

“The bank has the highest earnings certainty over the next three years. Net interest margin (NIM) moderation has been in-line and deposit accretion has picked up pace. Core pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) was reported 37 percent higher YoY and the bank will invest in growth in FY24,” brokerage firm CLSA said.

Margin Pressures

While banks had a standout quarter overall, when looked at sequentially, the numbers reveal some stress on the margins front.

For example, the net interest income for SBI declined 4 percent QoQ, led by a sharp 27 bps QoQ decline in net interest margin to 3.33 percent. Axis Bank’s NIMs moderated 12 bps sequentially.

Analysts say catch-up in funding costs following accelerated funds mobilisation is expected to squeeze margins and weigh on banks’ balance sheets in the near-term.

Banks will have to hike interest rates further to chase depositors, and on the other hand, the loan book has been largely repriced as more than half of it is linked to external benchmark lending rate (EBLR).

On the advances side, while banks are chasing retail borrowers, corporate loan offtake is still subdued.

“Banks saw strong margin delivery in FY23, benefiting from lead/lag of asset-liability re-pricing, consumption of internal liquidity and lower NPA formation. However, we believe that the on-balance-sheet liquidity has been largely consumed, while higher deposit growth coupled with the lagging repricing should catch up, leading to margin softness in FY24 for most banks,” analysts at Emkay Global said.

It believes the rate hike cycle is largely behind, thus, managing the liability cost becomes vital for protecting margins. “That said, a few banks with lower loan-to-deposit ratio (such as SBI) or higher share of MCLR (Indian Bank) to be repriced should be able to protect their margins or witness relatively lesser correction. Also, banks with a higher fixed-rate asset book, coupled with a reasonable CASA base, should see margin expansion, once the rate cycle reverses,” it said.

