Analyst Call Tracker | Adani Ports, Hindalco top optimism list for second straight month

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Hindalco remained analysts’ most favoured picks in March, with zero sell/hold calls despite a lacklustre performance this year so far.

Adani Ports had 21 ‘buy’ ratings, while Hindalco had 24 such calls, as per Moneycontrol’s Analyst Call Tracker for March.

With none of the analysts tracking the two companies giving them a sell/hold rating, APZEZ and Hindalco scored a perfect optimism score of 100 percent -- managing this feat for the second straight month.

After a bruising spell following US-based Hindenburg Research’s damning report against the Adani Group in late January, APSEZ has staged a steady recovery. It is up around 60 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 395.10. However, at the current market price of Rs 623.75, it is yet to touch its pre-Hindenburg level of Rs 769.05.

APSEZ, the second largest company in the Adani Group after Adani Enterprises, is the largest commercial port operator in India with a 25 percent share of port cargo movement.

Analysts have highlighted factors such as its dominant market share in India’s exim trade, strong cash flow generation and ability to acquire and transform port assets as among the key drivers for the stock.

Foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley has given an 'overweight' call on Adani Ports, with a target of Rs 690 per share, after its acquisition of Karaikal Port for Rs 1,485 crore.

In the financial year 2022-23, Karaikal Port, situated 300 km along the coast south of Chennai, handled 10 million tonnes of cargo. "The port's revenue declined between FY20 and FY22, from Rs 414 crore to Rs 247 crore. Implied EBITDA/tonne is Rs 186 versus Adani Ports' Rs 292 for FY22," noted Morgan Stanley.

Profit improvement over the next two years could make it a value-accretive transaction, the firm added.

APSEZ had reported a 16.04 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 1315.54 crore, as against Rs 1567.01 crore a year back.

However, its cargo volume rose about 1 percent 75.43 million metric tonnes (MMT), while container volume increased 2 percent.

JM Financial noted that more than 50% of APSEZ’s cargo is ‘sticky’, which provides significant visibility to revenue/cash flow.

“APSEZ is rapidly expanding its presence in various logistics sub-segments including Container/Bulk train operations, warehousing (agri/non-agri), liquid storage tanks and Multi Modal Logistic Parks, thus covering the entire value chain and providing one-stop solutions to customers,” it said in a note.

Heavy Metal

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, has gained traction among analysts following the post-Covid reopening of China – the world’s largest metal importer.

The stock, however, has declined 17 percent and 30 percent on YTD and 1-year basis.

“[Hindalco] stock fell ~50% (30 Mar-22 Jun’2022) post the 2022 Investor Day (vs -12% NIFTY) as the large capex announcement of $8.5bn was seen as a negative. After bottoming out in June 2022, the stock has been broadly in a Rs 350-450 range, as Novelis disappointed on earnings and LME prices fell,” JP Morgan said in a research note dated 23 March.

However, it remains ‘overweight’ on the stock, with a target price of Rs 490 (implying 21 percent upside from its current level of Rs 403).

“Going into the 2023 Investor Day, we expect Hindalco to strive to balance its large capex program with organic cash flows and focus only on already launched projects. While Novelis’ EBITDA/t should improve through CY23, increasing headwinds for US demand means margins could remain volatile in FY24-25,” JP Morgan said.

It sees the stock moving higher in the near term as Novelis and LME aluminum improve. Hindalco has underperformed both upstream and downstream stocks YTD.

LME aluminum prices have cost support at ~$2,200/t levels. Importantly, Chinese aluminum stocks have started declining, which is a positive for LME aluminum prices. With coal costs falling, Hindalco’s upstream aluminum earnings should also improve, which, combined with higher Novelis EBITDA/t, should lift earnings in 4QFY23-1QFY24, it noted.

JM Financial believes the long-term outlook for Hindalco continues to be buoyant due to improving trajectory for its India business given thermal coal price correction, enhanced coal security post acquisition of Meenakshi and Chakla coal mines and growth capex to augment downstream capacity.

It added that Novelis is expected to benefit from higher conversion premiums in the coming quarters as new pricing contracts get activated driven by inflation clauses.

“Further, energy cost has likely peaked with benefits of lower gas prices to flow from 4QFY23. Freight and other inflationary headwinds are also settling down,” it added.

While APSEZ and Hindalco topped the optimism chart for March, the list was dominated by the banking and finance sector, which accounted for 5 of the 10 companies.

SBI had 49 ‘buy’ calls, 1 ‘hold’ rating and zero ‘sell’ calls. Its private sector peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank had 50 ‘buy’, 2 ‘hold’ and zero ‘sell’ calls each.

Flashing Red

The company which topped the pessimism list was Divi’s Laboratories, with 5 analysts recommending ‘buy’, 9 ‘hold’ and 11 giving ‘sell’ calls.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturer has been facing headwinds like pricing pressures on APIs, contraction in margins, high valuations and waning Covid-related revenues.

For Q3 FY23, Divi’s Laboratories saw its net profit decline 66 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 307 crore. It reported consolidated revenues at Rs 1,708 crore, down 32 percent YoY.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) tanked 63 percent YoY to Rs 408 crore for the December FY23 quarter, while EBITDA margin slipped to its lowest-ever at 23.9 percent, down 2,010 basis points.

JSW Steel was next on the list, with a pessimism score of 78 percent (7 ‘buy’, 7 ‘hold’ and 18 ‘sell’ calls).

While the China reopening theme has benefitted most metal players, JSW Steel has remained a laggard mainly due to expensive valuations and lower-than-expected EBITDA contribution from subsidiaries.

With concerns over the US and EU slipping into a recession, thereby impacting tech spends, four IT names -- Wipro, TCS, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra -- featured prominently in the pessimism chart for March.

“Q4FY23 is expected to be a moderate quarter for Indian IT impacted by prevailing weak global macros. The US banking crisis has further impacted clients’ spending sentiments. Companies with higher exposure to BFSI vertical such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Coforge and Mphasis will need to be closely monitored to understand the impact of the banking crisis on their revenues going forward,” Asian Markets Securities said in a report.

The adverse impact of IT-related spending cuts should primarily be on discretionary spend. Cost optimisation and vendor consolidation-related spends should remain the prime focus over the next 3-4 quarters, it added.

