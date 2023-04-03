 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker | Adani Ports, Hindalco top optimism list for second straight month

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

Adani Ports had 21 ‘buy’ ratings, while Hindalco had 24 such calls, as per Moneycontrol’s Analyst Call Tracker for March.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Hindalco remained analysts’ most favoured picks in March, with zero sell/hold calls despite a lacklustre performance this year so far.

With none of the analysts tracking the two companies giving them a sell/hold rating, APZEZ and Hindalco scored a perfect optimism score of 100 percent -- managing this feat for the second straight month.

After a bruising spell following US-based Hindenburg Research’s damning report against the Adani Group in late January, APSEZ has staged a steady recovery. It is up around 60 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 395.10. However, at the current market price of Rs 623.75, it is yet to touch its pre-Hindenburg level of Rs 769.05.