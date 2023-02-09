 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambuja Cements' consolidated trade receivables increase 10x YoY in Dec quarter

Feb 09, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Cash generated from operations falls by 98% YoY

Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, has reported a significant increase in its consolidated trade receivables, loans and other assets in the quarter ended December over the year-ago period.

In its consolidated cash-flow statement and against trade receivables, loans and advances, and other assets headers, the cement major has recorded an increase of Rs 2,729.62 crore. This is a more than 10-fold increase from Rs 268.03 crore a year ago.

This is reflected in the cash generated from operations, which fell by 98.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 101.49 crore from Rs 5,956.77 crore a year ago.