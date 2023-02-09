Ambuja Cements' consolidated trade receivables increase 10x YoY in Dec quarter

Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, has reported a significant increase in its consolidated trade receivables, loans and other assets in the quarter ended December over the year-ago period.

In its consolidated cash-flow statement and against trade receivables, loans and advances, and other assets headers, the cement major has recorded an increase of Rs 2,729.62 crore. This is a more than 10-fold increase from Rs 268.03 crore a year ago.

This is reflected in the cash generated from operations, which fell by 98.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 101.49 crore from Rs 5,956.77 crore a year ago.

In the December quarter results, after accounting for taxes and refunds, the company reported a negative cash flow from operating activities of Rs 836.2 crore, a 115.7 percent fall from the positive cash flow from the same of Rs 5,309.16 crore from a year earlier. In the same quarter, overall cost for Ambuja (+ACC) has fallen, according to analysts. It dropped by Rs 283/tonne (5 percent) for this quarter, noted a report from Jefferies. "During Dec qtr, Kiln fuel costs fell from Rs 2.84 to Rs 2.45 on Kcal basis. Logistic costs benefited from increase in direct dispatches (by 5-6%), lead distance reduction and higher Rail dispatches. Mgt indicated it is looking at 4 digit EBITDA/T for 4Q backed by lower costs," stated the brokerage's February 9 report, which has a buy call on the stock and which sees a 28 percent upside to the stock.

