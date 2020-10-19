Amber Enterprises shares surge 18% in 2 days after ban on AC imports

Amber Enterprises India share price surged over 9 percent in the morning trade on October 19, zooming more than 18 percent in two days after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) banned the import of air conditioners (AC).

The foreign trade regulator has come out with a notification putting AC imports with refrigerants in the prohibited list.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,378.30, up Rs 198.20, or 9.09 percent at 0959 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,406.60.

The majority of imports in ACs are at the component level, with compressors being the main item or imports as separate indoor units and outdoor units.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages. FII or Institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​