172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|amber-enterprises-shares-surge-18-in-2-days-after-ban-on-ac-imports-5980761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amber Enterprises shares surge 18% in 2 days after ban on AC imports

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has put AC imports with refrigerants under the prohibited list.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amber Enterprises India share price surged over 9 percent in the morning trade on October 19, zooming more than 18 percent in two days after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) banned the import of air conditioners (AC).

The foreign trade regulator has come out with a notification putting AC imports with refrigerants in the prohibited list.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,378.30, up Rs 198.20, or 9.09 percent at 0959 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,406.60.

Close

The majority of imports in ACs are at the component level, with compressors being the main item or imports as separate indoor units and outdoor units.

related news

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages. FII or Institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Amber Enterprises #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.