Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amber Enterprises share price falls 6% after Q2 PAT declines 86%

Amber Enterprises India share price fell over 6 percent intraday on November 9 after the company declared its September quarter results.

Net profit of the AC component maker declined 85.9 percent to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Sales of the company also fell 34.55 percent to Rs 407.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 623.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,161.05, down Rs 156.75, or 6.76 percent at 10:16 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,274.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,155.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company's promoter have been decreasing their shareholding. The company has been reporting decline in quarterly net profit with falling profit margin (YoY).

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being neutral and moving averages crossovers being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:38 am

