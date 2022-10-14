Amber Enterprises Q2 PAT may dip 45.6% YoY to Rs. 4 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Amber Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 4 crore down 45.6% year-on-year (down 90.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 60 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 731 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 65 percent Y-o-Y (down 25 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 37.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

