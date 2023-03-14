 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Amara Raja Batteries: Why analysts expect 20-40% upside despite challenges

Asha Menon
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

The company is dealing with uncertainties in the price of a key raw material, in a stand-off with Andhra Pradesh’s pollution control board, and in a changing business environment.

The brokerage’s analysts said replacement demand in the auto vertical will be Amara Raja Batteries’ key growth driver in the medium term. (Photo by Kindel Media/Pexels)

Amara Raja Batteries stands at a turning point.

It is the leader in the lead-acid battery market, with an almost 40 percent share of the organised segment.

Lead-acid batteries have traditionally been used to store power for automotive and industrial uses. Amara Raja gets its revenue from these two segments, mainly from auto over most of the past decade. In FY22, 73 percent of its topline came from the automotive business.

Also read: These are the stocks that FIIs loved in the December quarter