Amara Raja Batteries stock slides 4% on Clarios stake sale; brokerages see no investment in lithium-ion tech as threat

Amara Raja Batteries share price was down over 4 percent intraday on May 25 after car battery maker Clarios said it will sell 1.71 crore shares of the company.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Clarios was to sell 17.1 million shares for an aggregate of $174 million today. The floor price for the same had been fixed at Rs 746 per share.

As of March 31, 2021, Clarios ARBL Holding LP held a 41 million or 24 percent stake in Amara Raja Batteries, the shareholding pattern data shows.

The stock was trading at Rs 745.55, down Rs 38.20, or 4.87 percent at 10:25 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 755.10 and an intraday low of Rs 736.65.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 33.02 times and was trading with volumes of 4,340,033 shares, compared to its five day average of 109,241 shares, an increase of 3,872.89 percent.

Amara Raja Batteries said its consolidated net profit after tax rose by 38 percent to Rs 189 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 on the back of robust sales across business verticals.

Net revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,103 crore as against Rs 1,581 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, Amara Raja Batteries said in a statement.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year 2020-21.

According to Motilal Oswal, the stock trades at a valuation of 19.2x/16.4x FY22E/FY23E EPS. It has a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 per share (18x Mar’23E EPS, in line with its 10-year LPA) as expectations of good earnings growth balances out the increasing threat posed by lithium technology to its auto and industrial business.

"In auto, e-2wheelers/e-3wheers does not require a lead acid battery as an auxiliary power source. This would in turn impact 15-20% of revenue for lead acid battery players," the domestic brokerage house said in a report.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd point out that when compared on a two-year CAGR basis, the company has done well on these parameters.

However, the company’s lack of investments in lithium-ion technology for electric vehicles is seen an overhang for the stock.

"Electric vehicle penetration remains a structural risk in the medium term, as companies such as Amara Raja will have to make large investments in research and department and for setting up lithium battery manufacturing capacities, leading to a dilution in return on equity," said the Emkay research report.

The entry of new players could also increase competition and negatively impact margins, it added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.