Amara Raja Batteries jumps 4% on robust Q1 numbers

Share price of Amara Raja Batteries rose more than 4 percent in the early trade on July 22 after company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

The company's Q1 standalone net profit jumped 24.7 percent to Rs 140.9 crore versus Rs 113 crore, while revenue rose 2 percent at Rs 1,814.9 crore versus Rs 1,778.7 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 26.6% at Rs 279.1 crore, while margin was up 300 bps at 15.4 percent.

At 09:24 hrs Amara Raja Batteries was quoting at Rs 616.10, up Rs 5.65, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.