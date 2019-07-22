App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amara Raja Batteries jumps 4% on robust Q1 numbers

The company's Q1 standalone net profit jumped 24.7 percent to Rs 140.9 crore versus Rs 113 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Amara Raja Batteries rose more than 4 percent in the early trade on July 22 after company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

The company's Q1 standalone net profit jumped 24.7 percent to Rs 140.9 crore versus Rs 113 crore, while revenue rose 2 percent at Rs 1,814.9 crore versus Rs 1,778.7 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 26.6% at Rs 279.1 crore, while margin was up 300 bps at 15.4 percent.

Close

At 09:24 hrs Amara Raja Batteries was quoting at Rs 616.10, up Rs 5.65, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.