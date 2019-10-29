App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alps Industries hits 52-week low on OTS with J&K Bank

There were pending sell orders of 7,590 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Alps Industries touched its 52-week low of Rs 1.42, falling 5 percent intraday on October 29 after the company entered into an one-time settlement (OTS) with J&K Bank.

The outstanding dues against the company, towards various credit facilities including Term Loan principal, amounting to Rs 17.81 crore are settled under OTS which were secured by way of pari-passu charge on the fixed assets and current assets of the company, as per BSE release.

The company was unable to repay the due outstanding to the bank and settled under OTS total outstanding at a sum of Rs 6.50 crore, it added.

Close

Further, to secure these credit facilities, the promoter directors have also executed their letters of personal guarantee in favour of the bank.

related news

There were pending sell orders of 7,590 shares, with no buyers available.

At 1107 hrs, Alps Industries was quoting at Rs 1.42, down Rs 0.07, or 4.70 percent.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.