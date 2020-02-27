Alphageo wins Rs 184-crore contract, share price rises 13%

Alphageo (India) share price rose over 13 percent intraday on February 27 after the company bagged a Rs 184-crore contract.

The company received a notification of award (NOA) of contract from Vendanta for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition services in Assam for an estimated contract value of Rs 184 crore, including taxes.

At 1155 hours, Alphageo (India) was quoting at Rs 219.00, up Rs 20.90, or 10.55 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 547.50 on March 15, 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 153.10 on August 7, 2019.

It is trading 60.91 percent below its 52-week high and 39.78 percent above its 52-week low.