Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alphageo wins Rs 184-crore contract, share price rises 13%

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 547.50 and 52-week low Rs 153.10 on 15 March, 2019 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Alphageo (India) share price rose over 13 percent intraday on February 27 after the company bagged a Rs 184-crore contract.

The company received a notification of award (NOA) of contract from Vendanta for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition services in Assam for an estimated contract value of Rs 184 crore, including taxes.

At 1155 hours, Alphageo (India) was quoting at Rs 219.00, up Rs 20.90, or 10.55 percent, on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 547.50 on March 15, 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 153.10 on August 7, 2019.

It is trading 60.91 percent below its 52-week high and 39.78 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 12:18 pm

#Alphageo (India) #Buzzing Stocks

