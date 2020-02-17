App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alphageo share price rises 19% on Rs 128-crore orders

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 547.50 and 52-week low Rs 153.10 on 15 March, 2019 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.

Alphageo share price rose 19 percent intraday on February 17 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 128 crore.

The company has received notification of award (NOA) of contract from Oil India for 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in cluster-3 Area in Mahanadi Basin of Odisha for an estimated contract value of Rs 68.24 crore.

It was also got a Rs 60.35-crore contract for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in cluster-2 area of the Mahanadi Basin.

At 1452 hours, Alphageo (India) was quoting at Rs 248.90, up Rs 32.65, or 15.10 percent, on the BSE.

It is trading 54.16 percent below its 52-week high and 63.95 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 03:06 pm

