Alphageo share price rises 19% on Rs 128-crore orders

Alphageo share price rose 19 percent intraday on February 17 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 128 crore.

The company has received notification of award (NOA) of contract from Oil India for 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in cluster-3 Area in Mahanadi Basin of Odisha for an estimated contract value of Rs 68.24 crore.

It was also got a Rs 60.35-crore contract for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in cluster-2 area of the Mahanadi Basin.

At 1452 hours, Alphageo (India) was quoting at Rs 248.90, up Rs 32.65, or 15.10 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 547.50 on March 15, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 153.10 August 7, 2019.

It is trading 54.16 percent below its 52-week high and 63.95 percent above its 52-week low.