Alphageo bags orders from ONGC, share price locked in upper circuit

Alphageo share price was locked in a 10 percent upper circuit on January 16 after the company received orders from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The company has received notification of award (NOA) of contract from ONGC, Jorhat for the acquisition of 3D seismic data through outsourcing for "Bogapha Syncline" area of A&AA Basin for an estimated Rs 43.23 crore.

The other contract includes the acquisition of 3D seismic data through outsourcing for "Tichna" Area of A&AA basin for an estimated contract value of Rs 68.75 crore.

There were pending buy orders of 10,285 shares, with no sellers available.