Alphageo bags order from Oil India, share price rises 7%

Alphageo (India) share price rose 7 percent intraday on March 19 after the company bagged a Rs 76.67-crore order from Oil India.

The company has got a contract from Oil India for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in OALP areas of Mahanadi Basin, Odisha.

At 0944 hours, Alphageo (India) was quoting at Rs 139.45, up Rs 1.60, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 543 on March 18, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 120.50 on March 13, 2020.

It is trading 74.32 percent below its 52-week high and 15.73 percent above its 52-week low.