Allied Digital Services share price gains 10% on Rs 650 crore contract win

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 74.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 19.55 on 27 May, 2021 and 09 September, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
 
 
Allied Digital Services share price gained 10 percent intraday on August 25 after the company won a six-year contract from a global automotive giant worth Rs 650 crore.

The company is contracted to transform the IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace management

]The transformation will establish a fully scalable on-demand digital IT anytime-anywhere workplace and empower the end-customer to propel business growth.

The contract will span work in several countries. Apart from India, we would be managing this contract through our subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Japan, China, Brazil, UK, Singapore, Australia and EU, the company added.

"We are happy to win our largest deal from US market. It will put Allied Digital in the league of big players. Our direct presence in USA, Canada, Japan, China, Brazil, UK, Singapore, Australia and EU has become an unmatched value for clients. Our workplace management tower is leveraging this global network to offer the best solutions in the industry,” said Nitin Shah, CMD, Allied Digital.

Allied Digital Services was quoting at Rs 65.60, up Rs 5.80, or 9.70 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 74.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 19.55 on 27 May, 2021 and 09 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.24 percent below its 52-week high and 235.55 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Allied Digital Services #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Aug 25, 2021 12:50 pm

