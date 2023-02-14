Allcargo Logistics tumbles 18% after 53% decline in Q3 profit

Integrated logistics solutions provider Allcargo Logistics saw a decline both in sales and in net profit in the October-December 2022 quarter.

The company's sales dropped 26.80 percent on-year to Rs 4,099.02 crore, while its net profit decreased 53.27 percent to Rs 155.92 crore from Rs 333.66 crore a year back.

Net profit includes Rs 32.47 crore from "discontinuing operations" like container freight station operations and other related businesses, which will be demerged into a separate entity.

From "continuing operations", the segment revenue of the international supply chain saw a decline of 29.4 percent to Rs 3671 crore, while the express distribution segment's revenue increased 5.26 percent to Rs 435 crore.

The poor Q3 results led to a significant drop in Allcargo stock price, which fell by 18 percent to Rs 331 at 10:30 am on February 14. Trading volumes were also higher than usual, with 2,188,681 shares traded, compared to the 20-day average volume of 369,382. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, chief strategy officer Ravi Jakhar said, "Volumes are flat on a yearly basis but we saw an expansion in our market share. Revenue has a pass-through component of ocean freight. Q1 FY24 should see a rebound in growth."

