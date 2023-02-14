 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Logistics tumbles 18% after 53% decline in Q3 profit

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

The segment revenue of the International Supply Chain saw a decline of 29.4 percent to Rs 3671 crore

Integrated logistics solutions provider Allcargo Logistics saw a decline both in sales and in net profit in the October-December 2022 quarter.

The company's sales dropped 26.80 percent on-year to Rs 4,099.02 crore, while its net profit decreased 53.27 percent to Rs 155.92 crore from Rs 333.66 crore a year back.

Net profit includes Rs 32.47 crore from "discontinuing operations" like container freight station operations and other related businesses, which will be demerged into a separate entity.

From "continuing operations", the segment revenue of the international supply chain saw a decline of 29.4 percent to Rs 3671 crore, while the express distribution segment's revenue increased 5.26 percent to Rs 435 crore.