Allcargo Logistics share price rises 10% in 2 days on Blackstone investment buzz

Allcargo Logistics share price continued its upward momentum on the second day on January 14 after Blackstone reportedly is planning to invest in the company's subsidiaries.

Share price rose 5 percent intraday today after closing 4 percent higher in the previous day after the private equity firm said it will purchase a majority stake in the company's warehousing business for Rs 380 crore.

The company board has approved the execution of definitive transaction documents with BRE Asia Urban Holdings Ltd, an entity controlled by funds managed or advised by affiliates of The Blackstone Group Inc.

The transaction is expected to conclude in a phase-wise manner over the next 12 months, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and achievement of certain milestones as prescribed in the transaction documents.