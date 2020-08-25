172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|allcargo-logistics-share-price-locked-in-20-upper-circuit-on-delisting-proposal-5751611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allcargo Logistics share price locked in 20% upper circuit on delisting proposal

The promoter group, including Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment, have intimated the company of their plans of delisting, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Allcargo Logistics share price was locked in 20 percent upper circuit on August 25 morning after the company's promoters proposed to delist the company's shares from the stock exchanges.

The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 130.80.

The company in its release said that its promoter group, including Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment, have intimated the company of their plans to delist it.

Close

In the delisting proposal letter, the promoters expressed their intention to, either individually/ collectively or together with other members of the Promoter Group, acquire all the fully paid-up equity shares of the company held by the public shareholders of the company and voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

related news

Promoter Group collectively holds 17,20,22,209 equity shares aggregating to 70.01% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The public shareholders hold 7,36,73,315 eEquity shares aggregating to 29.99% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

alcargo

At 09:18, hrs Allcargo Logistics was quoting at Rs 130.80, up Rs 21.80, or 20 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 325,499 shares, with no sellers available.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Allcargo Logistics #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.