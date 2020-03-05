App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 10:11 AM IST

Allcargo Logistics share price gains 3% on SEBI nod for stake buy in Gati

Allcargo has already deposited Rs 238 crore - equivalent to 100 percent of the capital required to fund the open offer - into an escrow account set up as per SEBI norms for the open offer transaction.

Allcargo Logistics share price added 3.6 percent in early trade on March 5 after the company received SEBI's approval to acquire a stake in the logistic company Gati.

The company has received Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for the open offer to acquire additional 3.17 crore shares in Gati.

The company is set to emerge as a controlling stakeholder in Gati, as it has received SEBI approval on its open offer to acquire approximately 3.17 crore shares or 26 percent stake in Gati at Rs 75 a share, as per BSE release.

On full acceptance of the open offer, it will take Allcargo's stake to 46.83 percent in Gati.

This will mark the completion of the acquisition process which was initiated on December 5, 2019. The open offer is expected to be launched in March 2020 and closed by April 2020, the company further added.

Allcargo has already deposited Rs 238 crore - equivalent to 100 percent of the capital required to fund the open offer - into an escrow account set up as per SEBI norms for the open offer transaction.

The said acquisition will create a lot of value by leveraging the express logistics business of Gati with our current logistics courier and parcel logistics (CPL) business. We are confident that it will help Allcargo Logistics achieve sustainable growth as a leader in the logistics industry in the short, medium and long run," said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics.

At 09:22 hrs, Allcargo Logistics was quoting at Rs 112.65, up Rs 2.25, or 2.04 percent and Gati was quoting at Rs 67.75, up Rs 1.20, or 1.80 percent. on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 09:48 am

