Allcargo Logistics fails to cheer investors, despite business recast, 20% EBITDA growth outlook

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

The consensus 12-month target price on the stocks is Rs 469, which indicates a 25 percent upside from current level

Allcargo Logistics shares traded flat on March 8 even as the company announced a ramp-up in the contract logistics business and an exit from its non-core portfolio. The stock traded at Rs 374.30 on the NSE at 11.30am, lower by 0.01 percent from the previous close.

At an enterprise value of Rs 373 crore, Allcargo Logistics will buy the remaining 38.87 percent stake from its partners in contract logistics business. It is engaged in managing inventories and providing third-party supply chain solutions. After this, Allcargo’s total stake in the business will be 100 percent.

The board also approved the sale of smaller non-core customs clearance business, in which Allcargo will sell its 61.13 percent stake for an enterprise value of Rs 42 crore.