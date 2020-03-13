Alkem Laboratories share price up 9% after USFDA issues EIR

Alkem Laboratories share price was up more than 9 percent intraday on March 13 after the US drug regulator issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) its unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an EIR for the firm’s Baddi unit, which was inspected from February 17 to 21.

The company got USFDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate Mesylate, CNBC-TV18 said.

At 1234 hours, Alkem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,470.60, up Rs 88.50, or 3.72 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 2,720 February 19, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 1,660.35 on June 28, 2019.

It is trading 9.31 percent below its 52-week high and 48.57 percent above its 52-week low.