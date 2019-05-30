App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkem Laboratories gains 3% post Q4 nos

Its revenue was up 24.3 percent at Rs 1,854.2 crore versus Rs 1,492 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Alkem Laboratories rose more than 3 percent intraday on May 30 after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company's Q4FY19 consolidated net profit rose 149 percent at Rs 167.3 crore against Rs 67.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue was up 24.3 percent at Rs 1,854.2 crore versus Rs 1,492 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 235 crore against Rs 103 crore, while margin was up at 12.7% against 6.9%.

At 14:50 hrs Alkem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,776.65, up Rs 51.55, or 2.99 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,265.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,674.00 on 10 September, 2018 and 17 May, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.33 percent below its 52-week high and 6.45 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on May 30, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.