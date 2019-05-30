Alkem Laboratories gains 3% post Q4 nos

Share price of Alkem Laboratories rose more than 3 percent intraday on May 30 after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company's Q4FY19 consolidated net profit rose 149 percent at Rs 167.3 crore against Rs 67.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue was up 24.3 percent at Rs 1,854.2 crore versus Rs 1,492 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 235 crore against Rs 103 crore, while margin was up at 12.7% against 6.9%.

At 14:50 hrs Alkem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,776.65, up Rs 51.55, or 2.99 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,265.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,674.00 on 10 September, 2018 and 17 May, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.33 percent below its 52-week high and 6.45 percent above its 52-week low.