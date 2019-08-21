Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 3% on zero observations from USFDA

USFDA inspected Vadodara facility between August 12, 2019 to August 20, 2019 for Bioequivalence Bioanalytical and Bioequivalence Clinical.
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 3 percent intraday on August 21 after company received no observation from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Vadodara facility.
The facility was inspected between August 12 and August 20 for bioequivalence bioanalytical and bioequivalence clinical.
They were issued Form 483s at the end of the inspection.
The share had touched its 52-week high of Rs 664 on September 27, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 435.10 on June 21, 2019.
The share had touched its 52-week high of Rs 664 on September 27, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 435.10 on June 21, 2019.

Currently, it is trading 21.84 percent below its 52-week high and 19.28 percent above its 52-week low.At 1019 IST Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 519.00, up Rs 8.65, or 1.69 percent.