Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 2% on USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin tablets

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 2 percent intraday July 23 after company received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company has received tentative approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Dapagliflozin tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, as per company release on BSE.

Dapagliflozin tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The company now have a total of 99 ANDA approvals (88 final approvals and 11 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

At 10:48 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 523, up Rs 10.90, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.

