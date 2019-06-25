App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 2% on USFDA approval

Alembic now has a total of 97 ANDA approvals (85 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company received USFDA approval.

The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules USP, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base) and 75 mg (base).

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Tamiflu Capsules, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base) and 75 mg (base), of Hoffman-La Roche, Inc.

Close

Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules USP are indicated for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated illness due to influenza A and B infection in patients 2 weeks of age and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours. It is also indicated for the prophylaxis of influenza A and B in patients 1 year and older.

related news

Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules has an estimated market size of USD 647 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Alembic now has a total of 97 ANDA approvals (85 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

At 10:53 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 516.60, up Rs 11.25, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here



First Published on Jun 25, 2019 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

