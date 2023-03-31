English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Tune into watch a landmark event in India’s quest for sustainability, 5.30 pm onwards. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Alembic Pharma shares up 5% on USFDA approval for glaucoma drug

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share touched a 52-week high of Rs 792.30 on April 28, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 463.30 on March 29

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic ophthalmic solution

    Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic ophthalmic solution

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share price rose 5 percent in the early trade on March 31 after the company received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.15%.

    The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent of Alphagan P Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%, of AbbVie Inc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in its release.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution is an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, it added.

    Brimonidine has an estimated market size of $97 million for 12 months ending December 2022, according to IQVIA.

    Related stories

    The company has a cumulative 180 ANDA approvals (156 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the American health regulator.

    At 9.19 am Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 484.10, up Rs 15.80, or 3.37 percent, on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 792.30 on April 28, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 463.30 on March 29, 2023. It is trading 38.9 percent below its 52-week high and 4.49 percent above its 52-week low.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 09:29 am